© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moab area search and rescue logs highest call volume since 2016

KPCW | By The Times-Independent
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:12 PM MST
Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a call on Oct. 10, 2025, from a group who were stuck in a creek with rising waters. The team successfully rescues the group and their vehicle.
Grand County Sheriff's Office / Grand County Search and Rescue
Grand County Search and Rescue responded to a call on Oct. 10, 2025, from a group who were stuck in a creek with rising waters. The team successfully rescues the group and their vehicle.

From injured hikers and stranded climbers to motorized incidents, river responses and flooded washes, Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to 143 calls as of Dec. 26.

The team logged nearly 3,000 incident hours by Dec. 26, just shy of last year’s total and approaching the county’s 2016 high of 155 incidents, according to Vice Commander Scott Solle.

“In 2025, I wouldn’t say we saw one type of incident more than others,” said Solle, who has been with Search and Rescue since 2019. “I think the difference is we’re climbing the ladder in volume of calls.”

Since 2016, Grand County Search and Rescue has averaged about 133 incidents per year, reflecting a sustained level of activity over that period.

Solle said the 2016 peak was driven in part by staffing shortages within the National Park Service’s search and rescue operations, shifting more rescues in Arches and Canyonlands national parks to the county team. That factor did not play a significant role in 2025, he said, though he estimated the National Park Service continues to handle roughly 100 rescues annually in the area in addition to county responses.

When county and National Park Service rescues are combined, Solle said Grand County would be the busiest county in Utah for search and rescue calls.

To read the full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Times-Independent
The Times-Independent is a nonprofit newspaper based in Moab, Utah.
See stories by The Times-Independent