UDOT 2025 report shows fewest people killed on Utah roads since 2019

In 2025, 264 people lost their lives on Utah roads, that includes drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

That’s the lowest number since 2019 when the state saw 276 fatalities on Utah roads.

State officials say they are still concerned about the risks for certain groups. Motorcycle deaths went up 32% compared to 2024, while car-related deaths dropped 16% and pedestrian deaths by 7%.

ZERO fatalities

State officials say the rise in motorcyclist deaths emphasizes riders’ vulnerability and the importance of visibility, protective gear and safe speeds.

May was Utah’s deadliest month with 37 people killed on Utah roads. That is right before what the state considers the “100 Deadliest Days,” between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Between June and August, 80 people died on state roadways.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said these tragedies are preventable and encourages drivers to be focused, alert, sober, calm and to ensure every person in the vehicle is buckled up.