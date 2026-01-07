© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT 2025 report shows fewest people killed on Utah roads since 2019

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:09 PM MST
The scene of the crash.
Ashton Edwards
/
KPCW
FILE - Photo of a car after a crash on state Route 224 in October 2025.

The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety just released a report showing traffic-related deaths are down.

In 2025, 264 people lost their lives on Utah roads, that includes drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

That’s the lowest number since 2019 when the state saw 276 fatalities on Utah roads.

State officials say they are still concerned about the risks for certain groups. Motorcycle deaths went up 32% compared to 2024, while car-related deaths dropped 16% and pedestrian deaths by 7%.

ZERO fatalities

State officials say the rise in motorcyclist deaths emphasizes riders’ vulnerability and the importance of visibility, protective gear and safe speeds.

May was Utah’s deadliest month with 37 people killed on Utah roads. That is right before what the state considers the “100 Deadliest Days,” between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Between June and August, 80 people died on state roadways.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said these tragedies are preventable and encourages drivers to be focused, alert, sober, calm and to ensure every person in the vehicle is buckled up.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver