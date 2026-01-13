Park City-area resident wants to be voice for democratic values at statehouse

The Democratic candidate for the district covering Wasatch County and Park City lives by the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Micah Kagan says he was motivated to run primarily by state Republican lawmakers’ decision to fight the results of Proposition 4, the 2018 ballot measure that banned gerrymandering in Utah.

Ensuing litigation has resulted in a new court-ordered congressional district map creating a blue-leaning House seat that includes most of Salt Lake County.

“That’s really one of the main reasons I'm running, is to stand up for the people of the Wasatch Back, because we have spoken,” Kagan said. “And the Legislature should listen to what the people have to say.”

Kagan describes himself as a “concerned citizen,” and he makes regular appearances in The Park Record’s letters to the editor, opining on local and national politics. He’s made a career in real estate management since moving to the Park City area in 2016.

In an interview with KPCW he said he believes in due process and habeas corpus, a legal process used to determine if a person is being legally held by police.

“I am afraid of democratic backsliding, and I will be a voiceful advocate for those democratic values, again, which I don't think are partisan issues,” Kagan said.

He said the state and the country as a whole are moving in the wrong direction on those issues and wants to right the ship.

Kagan also mentioned resource conservation and was skeptical of building artificial intelligence data centers, worrying that would raise utilities costs for everyday Utahns.

“I am an advocate for clean air, clean water,” Kagan said.

District 59 covers all of Wasatch County and part of Summit County, including Park City.

Kagan is vying for the Democratic nomination with former Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson.

Three Republicans running for the seat: Luke Searle, Mark Allen and Jeffrey Pierce.

The primary election, if needed, is June 23. The general election is Nov. 3.