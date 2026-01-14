Utah snowpack hits record lows at start of 2026

State water officials say recent storms have brought unusually high amounts of rain to mid and high elevations, increasing soil moisture. But, the snowpack itself is shallow and dense in most areas across the state and missing in others.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, about 20 snowpack measurement sites were at record low levels in Utah, with eight more experiencing their second worst conditions in recorded history.

Snowpack in the Weber and Ogden River basins, which include Coalville, Kamas and Park City, is 49% below the median. That’s compared to 101% at this time last year.

The Provo and Jordan River basins are also below normal at 43% of the median range. That includes Midway and Heber.

While snowpack measurements are low, state officials say conditions have marginally improved since the beginning of the year, particularly for the Bear Basin headwaters and portions of the High Uintas Wilderness.

However, Utah’s snowpack is still behind schedule. Water officials say this winter’s snowfall compares to those in 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2024. Three of those years finished the season above normal.