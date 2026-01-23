Former Olympic snowboarder on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested

The Associated Press reports the 44-year-old is accused of running a drug trafficking operation. Officials say he also orchestrated several murders to further the drug crimes. Citing an unnamed Mexican Security Cabinet member, the AP said Wedding turned himself in at the US embassy.

He was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Wedding is being transported to the U.S. after being apprehended Thursday night in Mexico. U.S. authorities believe the former Olympian was hiding there for over a decade.