© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Olympic snowboarder on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:51 PM MST
FILE - An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
FILE - An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024.

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who competed at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002, Ryan Wedding, has been arrested in Mexico.

The Associated Press reports the 44-year-old is accused of running a drug trafficking operation. Officials say he also orchestrated several murders to further the drug crimes. Citing an unnamed Mexican Security Cabinet member, the AP said Wedding turned himself in at the US embassy.

He was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and authorities had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Wedding is being transported to the U.S. after being apprehended Thursday night in Mexico. U.S. authorities believe the former Olympian was hiding there for over a decade.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver