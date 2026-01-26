Utah water officials worry about 2026 snowpack, drought with continued lack of snow
The National Weather Service reports 2025 was officially Utah’s warmest year on record. About a month into 2026, water officials are concerned about the lackluster snow season.
At this time last year 20% of the state was in drought.
This year, in its most recent water conditions update, the Utah Division of Water Resources reports 94% of the state is experiencing some form of drought.
That includes Summit and Wasatch counties that are experiencing either moderate to severe drought conditions.
Utah receives 95% of the state’s water supply from the snowpack. Officials say refilling reservoirs is less likely if the trend of dismal snowstorms continues.
However, reservoirs are above-normal for this time of year, and some, including Strawberry, Jordanelle and Deer Creek, have room for multiple years of storage.