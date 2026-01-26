© 2026 KPCW

Utah water officials worry about 2026 snowpack, drought with continued lack of snow

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:12 PM MST
An image of a trail in Round Valley shows little to no snow on the trail Jan. 25, 2026.
Mountain Trails Foundation
An image of a Nordic trail in Round Valley shows little to no snow on the trail Jan. 25, 2026.

The National Weather Service reports 2025 was officially Utah’s warmest year on record. About a month into 2026, water officials are concerned about the lackluster snow season.

At this time last year 20% of the state was in drought.

This year, in its most recent water conditions update, the Utah Division of Water Resources reports 94% of the state is experiencing some form of drought.

That includes Summit and Wasatch counties that are experiencing either moderate to severe drought conditions.

Utah receives 95% of the state’s water supply from the snowpack. Officials say refilling reservoirs is less likely if the trend of dismal snowstorms continues.

However, reservoirs are above-normal for this time of year, and some, including Strawberry, Jordanelle and Deer Creek, have room for multiple years of storage.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
