State officials killed three wolves in northern Utah

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM MST
FILE - A gray wolf is seen, July 16, 2004, at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin Republicans sent a bill that would mandate state wildlife managers set a cap on the state's wolf population to Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, forcing the governor to choose between pleasing conservationists who want to protect the creatures and farmers who say wolves are destroying their livestock.

In a rural stretch of southwestern Cache County, state officials killed three wolves earlier this month after the animals were spotted near livestock, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The wolves were shot Jan. 9 by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, said DWR spokesperson Faith Jolley, a move allowed because the animals were found in a small corner of northeastern Utah exempt from federal gray wolf protections.

The region, which lies mostly east of Interstate 15 and extends roughly as far south as Ogden, is considered part of the greater Yellowstone region, where the predator is in recovery. It is the only part of Utah where the state is allowed to manage wolves.

Across the rest of the state, the animal is considered an endangered species. It is illegal to hunt, harass, trap, shoot or harm them without permission from the federal government.

Jolley said state law directs DWR to prevent wolves from breeding in the delisted area. While the animals were not considered a pack, she said they were believed to be traveling together.

Read Samantha's Moilanen's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune