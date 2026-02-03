Prescribed burns in high Uintas, no need to report smoke

Fire officials with the Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District began prescribed burns in the high Uintas Feb. 03.

Utah Fire Info says slash pile burning projects are used to reduce hazardous fuels that accumulate during wildfire reduction projects, firewood cutting, timber harvests and other tree removal work.

Recreators are asked to not report any smoke in that area while crews are conducting the burns.

Fire officials have not said when the burns will end.