Prescribed burns in high Uintas, no need to report smoke

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:44 PM MST
U.S. Forest Service crews perform ground ignitions along Mirror Lake Highway Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
/
Facebook
The slash piles are about 20 miles south of Mountain View, Wyoming, on the north slope of the High Uinta Wilderness.

Fire officials with the Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District began prescribed burns in the high Uintas Feb. 03.

Utah Fire Info says slash pile burning projects are used to reduce hazardous fuels that accumulate during wildfire reduction projects, firewood cutting, timber harvests and other tree removal work.

Recreators are asked to not report any smoke in that area while crews are conducting the burns.

Fire officials have not said when the burns will end.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
