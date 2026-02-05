DPS reminds Utahns to plan sober ride home after Super Bowl

The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding football fans to plan a sober ride home from the big game Sunday.

Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes are more than twice as likely on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a typical February day.

To combat the spike, 26 police agencies will increase shifts this weekend to ensure fans get home safely with zero fatalities. Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes in Utah are almost 15 times more likely to be fatal.

To keep Utah’s roads safe, officials ask residents to have a pre-game plan that includes a safe ride home and to always buckle up.