DPS reminds Utahns to plan sober ride home after Super Bowl

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:34 PM MST
Picture of an alcoholic drink and car keys.
Lincoln Rogers
/
Adobe Stock

There have been five traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sunday within the last five years.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding football fans to plan a sober ride home from the big game Sunday.

Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes are more than twice as likely on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a typical February day.

To combat the spike, 26 police agencies will increase shifts this weekend to ensure fans get home safely with zero fatalities. Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes in Utah are almost 15 times more likely to be fatal.

To keep Utah’s roads safe, officials ask residents to have a pre-game plan that includes a safe ride home and to always buckle up.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver