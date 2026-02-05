DPS reminds Utahns to plan sober ride home after Super Bowl
There have been five traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sunday within the last five years.
The Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding football fans to plan a sober ride home from the big game Sunday.
Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes are more than twice as likely on Super Bowl Sunday compared to a typical February day.
To combat the spike, 26 police agencies will increase shifts this weekend to ensure fans get home safely with zero fatalities. Safety officials say alcohol-related crashes in Utah are almost 15 times more likely to be fatal.
To keep Utah’s roads safe, officials ask residents to have a pre-game plan that includes a safe ride home and to always buckle up.