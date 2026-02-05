© 2026 KPCW

Utah lawmakers may rename highway to honor late Robert Redford

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:56 PM MST
FILE - Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, left, talks with actor Robert Redford following the premiere of "All the President's Men" in Washington, on April 5, 1976.
AP
/
AP
FILE - Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, left, talks with actor Robert Redford following the premiere of "All the President's Men" in Washington, on April 5, 1976.

A bill was proposed Wednesday to designate state Route 92 through American Fork Canyon as “Robert Redford Highway.”

Utah lawmakers are looking to honor the late Sundance founder Robert Redford and his legacy this legislative session.

It’s part of Rep. David Shallenberger’s House Bill 491, also known as “State Highway Designation Amendments."

If signed, a portion of Route 92 from Ashton Boulevard in Lehi, east through American Fork Canyon to state Route 189 in Provo Canyon would be renamed to the Robert Redford Highway.

Redford settled in the area that would become Sundance Resort below Mount Timpanogos in 1961 before founding the Sundance Institute in 1980. State Route 92 runs through the canyon past his home.

In September 2025, Redford died at his home near Sundance. He was 89.

HB491 is in its first reading at the House level.
