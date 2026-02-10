© 2026 KPCW

Utah college students could turn down assignments based on ‘religious and conscience beliefs’ under this bill

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:53 PM MST
Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City is pictured on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Several Utah faculty members argued a university education is meant to challenge students and expose them to different ideas.

A debate class that asks a student to argue in favor of abortion.

An art assignment that involves drawing a nude figure.

A film class that screens a movie with profane language.

Or a science course where animal dissection is required.

These are the kind of assignments that a Utah lawmaker believes college students should be empowered to opt out of if the coursework violates their “sincerely held religious and conscience beliefs.”

Rep. Mike Petersen, R-Logan, introduced the measure, HB204, which would create a set process for “belief accommodation.”

Under the bill, students at the state’s eight public colleges and universities would be able to object to a required assignment on moral grounds. And professors, in most cases, would need to accommodate — either by excusing participation or offering an alternative option.

Petersen said he decided to run the bill after his daughter, who is completing a master of social work program outside of Utah, was required as part of her coursework to write a letter to a local lawmaker advocating in favor of pro-LGBTQ policies.

Read Courtney Tanner's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
Tags
State & Regional Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune