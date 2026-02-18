© 2026 KPCW

This Stephen King novel is now the 23rd book banned from all Utah public schools

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM MST
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour in Paris. Readers may know him best for “Carrie,” “The Shining” and other bestsellers commonly identified as “horror,” but King has long had an affinity for other kinds of narratives, from science fiction and prison drama to the Boston Red Sox.
Francois Mori
/
AP
“Bag of Bones” was added this month to the growing list of prohibited titles.

Stephen King — whose psychological thrillers have long dominated The New York Times bestseller list and inspired blockbuster films — is the latest author to see a book banned from all Utah schools.

King’s 1998 horror novel “Bag of Bones” was added Friday to the growing list of now-23 titles prohibited in public schools.

The book follows Mike Noonan, a widowed author suffering from writer’s block. After a series of nightmares about his lake house, he decides to visit it in an attempt to write again. But he soon becomes embroiled in a legal battle with a local woman and her influential father-in-law.

The book was adapted into a 2011 A&E miniseries starring Pierce Brosnan.

King is no stranger to book-banning: Schools have removed his works many times throughout his roughly 50-year career.

In 1992, after a Florida school banned two of his titles — “The Dead Zone” and “The Tommyknockers.”

Read Carmen Nesbitt's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
