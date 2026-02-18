This Stephen King novel is now the 23rd book banned from all Utah public schools
“Bag of Bones” was added this month to the growing list of prohibited titles.
Stephen King — whose psychological thrillers have long dominated The New York Times bestseller list and inspired blockbuster films — is the latest author to see a book banned from all Utah schools.
King’s 1998 horror novel “Bag of Bones” was added Friday to the growing list of now-23 titles prohibited in public schools.
The book follows Mike Noonan, a widowed author suffering from writer’s block. After a series of nightmares about his lake house, he decides to visit it in an attempt to write again. But he soon becomes embroiled in a legal battle with a local woman and her influential father-in-law.
The book was adapted into a 2011 A&E miniseries starring Pierce Brosnan.
King is no stranger to book-banning: Schools have removed his works many times throughout his roughly 50-year career.
In 1992, after a Florida school banned two of his titles — "The Dead Zone" and "The Tommyknockers."
