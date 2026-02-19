© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2034 Olympics seen as ‘deadline’ to improve Utahns’ everyday lives

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM MST
The ice is prepared for a women's ice hockey semifinal match between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
The ice is prepared for a women's ice hockey semifinal match between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

As the Milan Cortina Winter Games wrap up, Utah leaders are returning with ideas for 2034.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton sees 2034 as a catalyst to improve the quality of life at home.

“What we're mostly encouraging our community and local government partners to do right now is to think of the things that will really improve everyday needs in the community, and use the Games as ‘a date certain’ in the future to really allow these visioning ideas to be acted on and have a deadline,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Feb. 19.

Speaking with KPCW from the Milan Cortina Games in Italy, Hilton said Utah is planning infrastructure improvements like expanding public transit ahead of the Games.

In 2002, the state used large park-and-rides. In 2034, buses will still play a key role.

FULL INTERVIEW: UOLF's Colin Hilton

“We're actually looking at really even improved public transit systems that would allow our Salt Lake-based spectators to take a bus system, rather than driving up to the park-and-ride lots,” Hilton said.

He and the rest of Utah’s Olympic delegation have been consulting with their various counterparts around Milan and Cortina.

One of the big differences between Utah and Italy is how spread out venues are this year. Utah will have most of its events within an hour’s drive of Salt Lake City.

“Livigno had just a wonderful setup of a cluster of five venues and one common area in walking distance to their downtown,” Hilton observed. “Which obviously is similar to what we have here in Park City, with Snow Park Lodge and the mountain base center for Park City and Main Street.”

Like Italy, Utah hosts World Cup events at venues like the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center and Deer Valley Resort. It’s a natural fit to re-use those spaces for Nordic and freestyle events.

Hilton said the plan is to have slopestyle, halfpipe, ski and snowboard cross events at Park City Mountain. The resort previously hosted some Alpine events, but those will be at Snowbasin in 2034.

According to Hilton, 2034 will feature 40% more events than the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, including recent additions like ski mountaineering and dual moguls.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.
State & Regional
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas