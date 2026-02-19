© 2026 KPCW

Arches National Park ends timed entry for summer 2026

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:28 PM MST
Moab, Utah, USA - 25 May 2025: Entrance to the visitor centre at the Arches National Park in Moab
Cerib
/
Adobe Stock
Moab, Utah, USA - 25 May 2025: Entrance to the visitor centre at the Arches National Park in Moab

Arches National Park will not require advanced timed-entry reservations this summer.

The park has previously paced the number of visitors to the southern Utah park to mitigate crowds and traffic.

Visitors can check real-time entrance conditions through the park’s webcam. Arches staff encourage visitors to arrive early and explore lesser-traveled areas.

Entrance passes are required and can be purchased online or at the entrance station.

The Devils Garden campground and self-guided and ranger-led Fiery Furnace hikes still require reservations.

Arches is one of two national parks near Moab, Utah, and one of five in the state. Nearby, visitors can explore Canyonlands National Park and other public lands like Utahraptor and Dead Horse Point state parks.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver