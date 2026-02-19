Arches National Park ends timed entry for summer 2026

The park has previously paced the number of visitors to the southern Utah park to mitigate crowds and traffic.

Visitors can check real-time entrance conditions through the park’s webcam. Arches staff encourage visitors to arrive early and explore lesser-traveled areas.

Entrance passes are required and can be purchased online or at the entrance station.

The Devils Garden campground and self-guided and ranger-led Fiery Furnace hikes still require reservations.

Arches is one of two national parks near Moab, Utah, and one of five in the state. Nearby, visitors can explore Canyonlands National Park and other public lands like Utahraptor and Dead Horse Point state parks.