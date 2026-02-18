Wasatch Back’s biggest storm of season stops traffic, closes roads, delays flights

As skiers rejoiced, travel was tested in the first significant weather event of the season.

Flights were grounded at the Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 p.m. to clear snow.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported about 80 crashes on Utah roads by Wednesday afternoon. In the Wasatch Back, that included crashes on U.S. 40 and Interstate 80. UDOT video showed multiple stranded vehicles on U.S. 40 west by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In Summit County, Marsac Avenue at the Mine Bench closed at 11 a.m. as cars struggled to climb the snow-covered road. In Parleys Canyon, slide-offs dotted I-80 by noon followed by a crash blocking three of five westbound lanes and the shoulder near Parleys Summit.

Before 1 p.m., UDOT had closed Big and Little Cottonwood canyons because of multiple crashes and congestion.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes said this storm could bring up to 14 inches of snow to parts of the Wasatch Back by the time it moves out.

“Look for single digits to kick off your morning on your Thursday. So it's going to be quite frigid out there with high temperatures only climbing into the mid-20s" he told KPCW Wednesday morning. "Once we get into your Friday we'll have another storm system moving by, there will be a chance of some light snow accumulations with that system.”

Haynes said a chilly weekend is expected with another storm possible Tuesday for the Park City area.

The Utah Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pay attention to traction laws, slow down on snowy roads, avoid quick stops and increase following distance between cars.