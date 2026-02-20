Salt Lake County health officials warn of surging measles cases

“If you have any symptoms of illness at all: stay home, don’t participate in activities,” Salt Lake County health officials said in a news release this week.

So far this year, 28 cases have been confirmed in the county, said Nicholas Rupp, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department.

While that number may not seem high, he said, there were only four confirmed cases in all of 2025. Nearly all have occurred in people who have not received the measles, mumps rubella (MMR) vaccine, Rupp said.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services maintains an online list of known measles exposure sites across the state. There are at least six locations in Salt Lake County, including the Salt Lake City International Airport, Intermountain Christian School and Highland High School.

The case at Highland High, which is part of the Salt Lake City School District, was detected on Tuesday, but the student had been on campus for several days while symptomatic, Rupp said.

