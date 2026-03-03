Preservation Utah seeks state’s 2026 most endangered places

Each year, Preservation Utah recognizes buildings, neighborhoods, districts and cultural resources at risk for demolition, neglect, redevelopment or loss of stewardship.

On the 2025 list, Summit County’s Kamas Main Street Corridor between 100 South and 100 North was listed as threatened by rapid development and prolonged neglect.

In 2024, a few A-frame houses and the Thyanes and Silver King headframe buildings in Park City were noted as endangered places.

Utahns can nominate historical endangered places online.