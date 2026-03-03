© 2026 KPCW

Preservation Utah seeks state’s 2026 most endangered places

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST
One of the last standing A-frame houses in Park City is located on Park Avenue.
Dalton Gackle
/
Preservation Utah
One of the last standing A-frame houses in Park City is located on Park Avenue. The building was listed on Preserve Utah's 2024 Endangered Places list.

Nominations are open for Utah’s 2026 Most Endangered list.

Each year, Preservation Utah recognizes buildings, neighborhoods, districts and cultural resources at risk for demolition, neglect, redevelopment or loss of stewardship.

On the 2025 list, Summit County’s Kamas Main Street Corridor between 100 South and 100 North was listed as threatened by rapid development and prolonged neglect.

In 2024, a few A-frame houses and the Thyanes and Silver King headframe buildings in Park City were noted as endangered places.

Utahns can nominate historical endangered places online.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver