Park City School District officially partners with parent-led athletic foundation

A group of local parents formed the Go Miners Athletic Foundation to help the Park City School District fund its athletics master plan.

The Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the foundation Feb. 24, officially recognizing the organization as a component unit of the district. Foundation president Jess McCurdy said the foundation was excited and appreciative of the district.

“Our school board and our administration have been incredibly supportive from the beginning, when this idea started, so we just, we were thrilled,” she said.

The agreement is similar to the Park City Education Foundation 's MOU with the district. The nonprofit operates as an independent entity, but is dedicated to raising funds supporting student learning and educators.

The Go Miners Athletic Foundation, on the other hand, will focus on raising funds to support athletic programs. McCurdy said the two entities have been meeting monthly to collaborate on objectives.

The athletic foundation has three main goals: coordinate fundraising across teams, build a centralized communications platform for Park City athletics and raise money for facility improvements.

“We envision a Park City where every student feels supported to participate, compete and grow in mind, body and soul, on and off the field through athletic programs and facilities that reflect our community's commitment to excellence and shared pride in sport,” she said.

One of the foundation’s capital goals is to raise money for the unapproved phase 3 of the district's Athletics Master Plan , which involves renovating the Park City High gym, music section and building a field house. Cost estimates from the 2024 athletics master plan place the project’s price tag between $86 million and $94 million.

“That's on top of what's already been happening at Dozier and over by the school district building, with the baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and tennis courts,” McCurdy said. “We're looking at naming rights for our athletic facilities and then several fundraising events throughout the year.”

The partnership with the district is dependent on the foundation becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit so it can accept tax-deductible donations, apply for grants and ensure transparency.

McCurdy said the designation should be coming soon as the foundation has submitted all the necessary paperwork.

