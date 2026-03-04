Utah adds 4 books to growing list of 27 titles now banned from all public schools
The newly banned titles, all written by women, include the graphic novel adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
The number of books banned from all Utah public schools jumped to 27 on Monday, after four titles were added to state’s removal list.
They are: “Breathless” by Jennifer Niven; “The Carnival at Bray” by Jessie Ann Foley; “The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel” by Margaret Atwood; and “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold.
The four new titles were officially banned Monday after the Davis, Granite and Washington County school districts removed the titles, triggering a statewide ban with the Utah State Board of Education’s approval.
