Utah adds 4 books to growing list of 27 titles now banned from all public schools

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:08 PM MST
FILE - A photo of a shelf at a local bookstore in Utah features a few books that are banned in K-12 schools across the state.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
FILE - A photo of a shelf at a local bookstore in Utah features a few books that are banned in K-12 schools across the state.

The newly banned titles, all written by women, include the graphic novel adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The number of books banned from all Utah public schools jumped to 27 on Monday, after four titles were added to state’s removal list.

They are: “Breathless” by Jennifer Niven; “The Carnival at Bray” by Jessie Ann Foley; “The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel” by Margaret Atwood; and “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold.

The four new titles were officially banned Monday after the Davis, Granite and Washington County school districts removed the titles, triggering a statewide ban with the Utah State Board of Education’s approval.

Read Carmen Nesbitt's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
The Salt Lake Tribune
