Utah health dept. asks residents to help stop spread of measles

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking residents to help stop the spread of measles as the illness reaches every county in the state.

More than 350 people have tested positive for measles in Utah since June 2025, with almost 80 cases reported in the last three weeks. Since last summer, one case has been confirmed in Summit County while nine people have tested positive in Wasatch County

Before the current measles outbreak, the last case in Utah was confirmed in 2023.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself and others is the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The MMR vaccine is 97% effective after two doses. Of the almost 2,300 total cases in the U.S. in 2025, 93% of those were in unvaccinated people.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread before a person feels sick.

Symptoms appear one to two weeks after exposure and often like a common cold beginning with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Later, a rash develops on the face and spreads down the body days after the fever starts.

Health officials ask anyone who thinks they may have the disease to stay home and call your doctor before visiting a clinic or hospital.