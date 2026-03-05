© 2026 KPCW

Utah looks to tax social media companies that collect user data for specialized advertising

KPCW | By Utah News Dispatch
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM MST
Utah may implement a tax on targeted advertising in a move supporters say aims to protect children from being exploited by addictive social media platforms.

Sponsored by Senate Majority Assistant Whip Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, SB287 would also use tax revenue from the bill to fund programs that help Utah’s youth, like after-school activities and mental health assistance. After passing the Senate last week, it’s headed to the House for consideration.

“In today’s marketplace, children’s attention is being treated like an asset to be extracted, optimized and sold,” McKell said on the Senate floor. “Utah will not stand by where our young people are treated as data points and revenue streams.”

The bill would create a 4.7% tax on companies if they generate at least 50% of their revenue from targeted advertising. It would only affect larger companies, as they must generate more than $1 million from targeted advertising revenue in Utah, and $100 million from the advertising strategy outside of the state.

“Over the past decade, something about our children has changed. Disruptive sleeping, declining attention, raising anxiety and earlier exposure to harmful content. These trends did not occur randomly,” McKell added. “If we’re successful, (the revenue) goes to child literacy programs. It goes to youth sports and recreation, youth volunteerism programs, mental health programs and services.”

Read the full report at UtahNewsDispatch.com.
