Warm spring temperatures bring chance of earlier mosquitos

Near-record temperatures are speeding up mosquito season.

Axios reports mosquito traps set in wetlands near the Salt Lake City International Airport last week detected 200 mosquitos.

Activity typically isn’t recorded until mid-April to early-May, but Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District Ary Faraji says the timeline is being pushed earlier due to the warmer temperatures. Faraji told Axios this is “by far the earliest” mosquito season he’s seen in his 12 years at the district.

The National Weather Service reported six days in a row of record-tying or breaking temperatures between March 18 and March 25 in Salt Lake City with highs of 79 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit.

Early season mosquitoes aren’t harmful beyond the annoying bites, but the longer mosquito season could impact the way disease spreads.

West Nile virus and other insect-borne diseases don’t typically show up in mosquitoes until between mid-July and September.

Utahns can take precautions to avoid bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and using EPA-approved insect repellent. Experts also advise residents to check their property weekly for standing water in buckets and children’s toys.