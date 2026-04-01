Utah to test electric aircraft starting this summer

In a few years, Utahns might trade bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 15 for a quick lift home through the skies.

Utah officials have long pointed to the 2034 Winter Olympics as a potential debut for air taxis. But now, Utahns may be able to hail a ride in the sky much sooner than expected.

As early as this summer, electric aircraft will begin flying across Utah carrying packages and medical supplies, said Paul Damron, air mobility program manager with the Utah Department of Transportation.

“It’s really incredible,” said Aaron Starks, president and CEO of 47G, a Utah aerospace nonprofit. “How amazing is it that a family in Richfield can go catch a hockey game in 45 minutes? It just changes things.”

Those early flights won’t include passengers. They’re instead meant to test whether the aircraft can operate reliably — and safely — in everyday conditions.

That’s why the Federal Aviation Administration tapped UDOT to lead one of eight national pilot programs focused on bringing electric aircraft into different airspaces.

If the tests go as planned, in the final year of the three-year program, Damron said they will start putting people on board.

Read Samantha Moilanen's full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.