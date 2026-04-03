Utah increases distracted driving enforcement in April

Law enforcement officers across Utah are increasing patrols for distracted drivers this month.

From April 6-20, spotters in unmarked vehicles will look for drivers violating Utah’s distracted driving laws in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The spotters will report distracted drivers to nearby patrol cars, which will then educate and ticket violators. Authorities will be looking for drivers distracted by phones, eating and anything else taking their attention from the road.

In Utah, it is illegal to use a phone, tablet, laptop or notebook computer while driving. Distracted driving is a misdemeanor offence that carries fines for those convicted.