Utah April 1 snowpack lowest in history as state enters uncharted territory

Utah has recorded its lowest April 1 snowpack depth since measurements began in 1930 and almost all of the state’s snow has already melted.

Utah water officials report the 8.4-inch peak is nearly 2 inches below the previous low recorded in 2015.

The peak was also three weeks earlier than normal, on March 9, and officials observed snowmelt was faster than ever before.

State water experts with the Utah Snow Survey said the snowpack deteriorated from borderline record-poor conditions in March to uncharted territory in April.

By April 1, the state’s snow water equivalent was 2.7 inches, nearly five times lower than the 2015 numbers.

Water officials warn spring runoff will be very poor and may break records in some areas. Runoff is crucial to Utah’s water supply as the snowpack acts like a natural reservoir for water use in the dry spring and summer.

The lower runoff season could also elevate wildfire risk.