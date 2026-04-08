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Utah April 1 snowpack lowest in history as state enters uncharted territory

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:47 PM MDT
Runs at the Deer Valley Resort on March 28, the final weekend of 2026 operations. The winter season brought record low snow, and record high temperatures, to the Wasatch Back and other locations across the Mountain West.
Gavin McGough
/
KPCW
FILE: Runs at the Deer Valley Resort on March 28, the final weekend of 2026 operations.

The quick snowmelt has officials worried about the dry season and wildfire risk.

Utah has recorded its lowest April 1 snowpack depth since measurements began in 1930 and almost all of the state’s snow has already melted.

Utah water officials report the 8.4-inch peak is nearly 2 inches below the previous low recorded in 2015.

The peak was also three weeks earlier than normal, on March 9, and officials observed snowmelt was faster than ever before.

State water experts with the Utah Snow Survey said the snowpack deteriorated from borderline record-poor conditions in March to uncharted territory in April.

By April 1, the state’s snow water equivalent was 2.7 inches, nearly five times lower than the 2015 numbers.

Water officials warn spring runoff will be very poor and may break records in some areas. Runoff is crucial to Utah’s water supply as the snowpack acts like a natural reservoir for water use in the dry spring and summer.

The lower runoff season could also elevate wildfire risk.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver