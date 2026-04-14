Utah experts warn of rise in scam texts, how to spot them

Utahns are reporting an increased number of scam text messages trying to get them to click on harmful links or share personal information. In response, the Better Business Bureau is sharing its best tips for thwarting harmful texts.

The BBB says many fraudulent or scam texts come from unfamiliar, international numbers designed to create panic and prompt quick action.

That includes commonly sent messages about outstanding fines, missed deliveries or requests for the immediate verification of account details.

The consumer protection agency also says clicking on links from unknown numbers should be avoided. It recommends verifying suspicious texts from government agencies, delivery services or business through an official website.

Consumers can also report scam texts to mobile carriers.