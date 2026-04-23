Leaders urge Utahns to save water as statewide drought deepens

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District said Wednesday this is “the most significant and persistent drought in [Utah’s] recorded history” and asked Utahns to save every drop of water they can.

The water district, which includes Wasatch County, part of Summit County and the Wasatch Front, says residents can help conserve resources with efforts like replacing grass with low-water landscaping.

The state offers cash incentives for Utahns to save water. Tips for saving water when doing laundry, washing dishes and more are available from Slow the Flow .

The Utah Department of Natural Resources is asking county leaders to review contingency plans and consider whether local drought declarations are needed .

Reservoir storage is hovering at an average of 72% full statewide. Every major basin in Utah had record-low snowpack as of April 1.