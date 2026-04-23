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Michael Murphy appointed as interim Wasatch County councilmember

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:40 PM MDT
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County administration building in Heber City.

Murphy, a Republican candidate for Wasatch County Council, will serve as an interim councilmember until January.

Former Wasatch County Council Chair Karl McMillan resigned due to illness at the beginning of April, leaving the body with an empty seat.

Councilmember Erik Rowland said at a meeting Wednesday, April 22, it was up to the Wasatch County GOP to fill the spot.

“The name that was submitted to us is Michael Murphy,” he said. “All we need to do is entertain a motion to approve that nomination, and he will be appointed as the interim councilmember until the end of the year.”

Murphy will be sworn in on May 6 to represent Hideout, Timber Lakes and the eastern side of the county.

The Republican is running for a full term in the seat against Democratic challenger Joseph Tugaw.

He said at the county GOP convention he cares about keeping government local, promoting family-friendly policies and advocating for fiscal responsibility. He lives in Timber Lakes, works as a defense contractor and serves on the Wasatch County Planning Commission.

Also Wednesday, the council decided how to manage McMillan’s other duties.

Former vice chair Erik Rowland was appointed as the council’s new chairperson. Luke Searle will serve as vice chair.

The council also chose Rowland to represent Wasatch County on the board of the Military Installation Development Authority. His name will be submitted to the governor for approval.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler