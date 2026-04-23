Summit County debuts draft plan for 910 ranch recreation

Lands and natural resources staffers at Summit County say they’re taking time to make sure they get recreation and conservation on the 910 Cattle Ranch right.

More than one year after an initial survey and public meetings, they showed residents the tentative plan at the Kimball Junction library April 21.

The “recreation management plan” for the 8,600-acre property Summit County bought in January is still subject to change. One of dozens of open house attendees, Charlie Sturgis urged fellow residents to get involved.

“The key to making this project work — because it is a beautiful, large piece of land that's been untouched for a long, long time — is to have public input, and have serious public input,” the longtime trails advocate told KPCW after the April 21 event. “I mean, you just can't have an opinion on something like this if you don't show up.”

Connor Thomas / KPCW A map shows the proposed boundaries of the community, exploratory and conservation/research zones.

The 910 ranch is north of Jeremy Ranch and crossed by the unpaved East Canyon Road.

The county’s plan, right now, is to split the 910 into three zones with escalating restrictions: a community zone, exploratory zone and conservation, or research, zone.

The community zone, concentrated around East Canyon Road, would have the most traffic. It is the only place dog walking may be allowed.

The community zone is the smallest of the three areas and would be the first to see hiking and multiuse trails, a visitor center in the ranch house, parking and potentially an amphitheater.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The county proposes up to 240 parking spaces and using paid parking to manage crowds.

The exploration zone would be about 32% of the property. It would have limited trails for things like hiking, Nordic skiing, mountain biking and horseback riding.

More than half of the ranch would be reserved for conservation and research. Mountain biking won’t be allowed there, and any other activity would require a permit.

Connor Thomas / KPCW How proposed uses in the three zones differ.

Any events and commercial use will also require permits.

There’s a laundry list of things that will be prohibited across the whole property — except for on East Canyon Road, which is public. Hunting will be banned, as will fires, drones, hot-air balloons, motor vehicles and straying from trails.

All e-bikes may be banned, unless the rider qualifies under disability laws. Fishing won’t be allowed, pending the restoration of East Canyon Creek.

Connor Thomas / KPCW East Canyon Road is public and will remain open to motor vehicles.

County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby says she and her staff may present the proposal to the county council next month. The council can make changes and eventually will vote whether to adopt the plan.

The conservation easement on the 910 ranch requires the council to adopt some sort of recreation management plan.

Until then, members of the public are not allowed to stray from East Canyon Road. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office now patrols the property and will continue to do so.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.