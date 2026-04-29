Utah begins work on statewide trail network, with plans for Wasatch Back trails

The project is a statewide effort to connect communities with a system of paved trails that, when complete, will span more than 3,000 miles.

On April 29, crews began on a trail along a narrow stretch of highway in Moab. The 0.7-mile trail connection along state Route 128 will close a long-standing gap in the Colorado River Trail.

Once complete, the trail will keep walkers, runners and bikers off the road and along the river, creating a safer, more continuous route.

The section is part of UDOT’s master plan to connect all paved trails in the Beehive State, including a trail down Parleys Canyon.

The proposed 7.7-mile Wasatch Back project, named the Parley’s Trail Gap, will connect the existing Millennium Trail near Summit Park to the Parley’s Crossing Trail at the base of the canyon.

A similar paved trail is also planned for Provo Canyon along the west side of Deer Creek Reservoir.

The project will eventually include 2,600 miles of new trail that connects to 500 miles of existing trails.