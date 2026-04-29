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Wasatch County businesses apply for liquor licenses

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:17 PM MDT
An image of Granny's Drive In in Heber from Main Street.
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Granny's Drive in is one of four Wasatch County businesses that applied for a liquor license in April.

Four Wasatch County businesses have applied for liquor licenses, including a local staple and three new restaurants.

In Utah, businesses that want to sell alcohol must apply for a license from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services.

DABS will consider granting new licenses at its April 30 meeting to recent applicants including Heber City’s Granny’s Drive In, which applied for a beer-only license.

Three Wasatch County businesses have applied for conditional licenses, meaning they have more requirements to meet including inspections, menu approval, manager training, insurance and or other preliminary approvals.

That includes the not-yet opened Stelle resort in Sky Ridge. The boutique mountain resort is expected to open in late 2026.

Two new restaurant and event spaces in Midway, the Soldier Hollow Lounge and Wasatch Mountain Grill, have also applied for conditional permits. The two spaces don’t yet have an opening date.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver