© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch County awards $212K for theater, trails and more

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM MDT
Avon Theatre is located at 94 South Main Street, two blocks south of Ideal Theatre.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The spring 2026 TAP tax grants will support Wasatch County theater productions and many more projects.

The projects range from a production of “The Lion King” to flower-arranging classes.

The Wasatch County Council voted to fund 18 trails, arts and parks projects at its meeting April 22.

The projects include bringing a Utah Symphony Utah Opera concert to Midway in July, launching an oral history project in Charleston, creating a Halloween haunted house at a local funeral home and many more.

The roughly $212,000 in grants come from Trails, Arts and Parks (TAP) tax revenue.

The first grants were awarded in 2024, and TAP Tax Advisory Board member Alese Overly said projects have done well so far.

“It’s great to see their success,” she said. “They’re able to use the funds; we’re seeing good accountability… and community members are participating.”

Voters approved the TAP sales tax in 2022. They pay an extra tenth of a percent, or a penny for every $10 in spending, to support trails, arts and parks in the community. Wasatch County, Heber City and Midway each receive a share of the TAP tax revenue.

The county also sets aside part of its portion for trail maintenance.

More details about the projects that received funding are available in Wasatch County meeting materials.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler