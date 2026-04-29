Wasatch County awards $212K for theater, trails and more

The Wasatch County Council voted to fund 18 trails, arts and parks projects at its meeting April 22.

The projects include bringing a Utah Symphony Utah Opera concert to Midway in July, launching an oral history project in Charleston, creating a Halloween haunted house at a local funeral home and many more.

The roughly $212,000 in grants come from Trails, Arts and Parks (TAP) tax revenue.

The first grants were awarded in 2024, and TAP Tax Advisory Board member Alese Overly said projects have done well so far.

“It’s great to see their success,” she said. “They’re able to use the funds; we’re seeing good accountability… and community members are participating.”

Voters approved the TAP sales tax in 2022. They pay an extra tenth of a percent, or a penny for every $10 in spending, to support trails, arts and parks in the community. Wasatch County, Heber City and Midway each receive a share of the TAP tax revenue.

The county also sets aside part of its portion for trail maintenance.

More details about the projects that received funding are available in Wasatch County meeting materials.