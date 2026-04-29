Summit Bike Share rolling out new rides, stations for summer 2026

Summit Bike Share will roll out a new fleet of lighter, more efficient pedal-assist e-bikes May 1, with 26 stations in Park City, the Snyderville Basin and Coalville.

Summit County Transportation Planning Director Carl Miller said this year’s fleet of almost 200 bikes will include a mix of old and new bikes. He said the new bikes will use a different type of charging and pickup stations.

“We'll have what we call our light stations. They don’t require the same capital expense to put those in,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 15. “They don't require electrical power because these bikes have much better batteries.”

New stations will also come online throughout the season, including one at Studio Crossing in Quinn’s Junction.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Transportation Planning Director Carl Miller Listen • 16:12

Miller said the fleet will be speed-limited to stay within the county’s 15 mile-per-hour rules on all paved trails.

“They will be controlled so that they will not exceed 15 miles per hour,” he said. “And then we can add throttle controls in certain areas, so that way there's not a dangerous situation.”

The county took over operations of Summit Bike Share in 2024 after an agreement between the county and a third-party contractor, expired.

To rent a bike, users must download an app. Miller said that was another thing the county was working to improve in the offseason.

“We've heard complaints in the past that the app was clunky or that people couldn't use it, and so we believe that this new software will be much better,” he said. “People will be able to check out bikes easier and faster.”

Miller said those who already have the app just need to redownload it for the update.

Also new this year is an Access Pass for residents who may be experiencing financial hardship. Miller said the county wanted to be sure residents who most need transportation assistance can get it this summer.

“One other aspect we're really excited about is we're going to have an Access Pass, which will really be designed for income-qualifying individuals so that everybody can have access to the bikes and get around, especially those that need them the most,” he said.

Bikes are $7 for an hour with 60 minutes of free ride time included or $12 for two hours. Summit County residents can also purchase a season pass for $99 until May 15. After that the season pass price will increase to $150.

All riders must be at least 18-years-old and helmets are encouraged.