Utah offers America 250 license plate to mark nation’s founding

The deep blue plate features an image of the original 13 star flag of the nation’s founding colonies. It was created by the Utah Design Review Board, which oversees the visual standards for license plates and driver's licenses. The board is part of the Utah State Tax Commission.

Sen. Dan McCay, a Republican from Riverton who sits on the board, says the plate is a way for Utahns to celebrate and participate in the country’s historic milestone.

The plate will be available through the Utah Motor Vehicle Division beginning June 1. Standard registration and plate fees apply. Sales of the plate will end July 31, 2027.

Drivers can personalize the plate for an additional fee, as long as their request is in line with state personalization guidelines. The Tax Commission says the “USA250” moniker that appears on the sample depiction of the plate is not available.

Utahns can request the new plate during registration renewal or at any time by accessing services online through the DMV's website or by visiting a local DMV office.