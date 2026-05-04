Utah safety officials remind motorcyclists of safety practices after 72 deaths in 2025

In 2025, 72 motorcyclists lost their lives on Utah roads — the deadliest year for riders in state history.

DPS says more than 75% of those riders had no motorcycle endorsement and fewer than 10% had ever taken a safety course.

It is required for motorcyclists in Utah to have an endorsement on their license and training and skills classes are recommended. There are multiple learn-to-ride training classes throughout Utah for motorcyclists to learn how to ride safely.

DPS reports the leading factors contributing to crashes were failure to yield, following too closely and failure to stay in their lane.

Between 2021 and 2025, 85% of motorcyclists involved in traffic crashes were wearing helmets.

Utah law requires anyone under 21 to wear a helmet that meets the Department of Transportation standard.