SLC Airport to close Terminal Drive lanes for repaving project

Starting May 11, Salt Lake City International repaving begins on travel lanes exiting the airport.

The project will be completed in phases through May 27, with two lanes open to traffic at all times.

Terminal Drive is the only road that leaves the airport terminal building and parking lots. Officials say the project may impact passenger pickup and drop off.

Road work will also affect car rental customers and those parking in the garage or economy parking lot.

To avoid delays airport officials suggest travelers use public transportation.

Throughout the summer, the Utah Department of Transportation will be working on various on- and off- ramps on Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 near the airport.