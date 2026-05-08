I-80 to close in Summit County for repaving project

Starting May 11, UDOT will close lanes between 2300 East and Exit 130 nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

That’s the exit that connects to south Interstate 215.

It’s the first phase of a multi-year improvement project that will repave 22 miles of highway, improve bridges, upgrade culverts and expand UDOT’s fiber optic cable network.

A second phase, expected in late summer, includes repaving from Mountain Dell Reservoir to Lambs Canyon. Bridge work and other construction activities in the canyon will begin in 2027.

UDOT also has plans to replace the I-80 eastbound and westbound bridges near Jeremy Ranch in Summit County.

The bridges will be built next to the existing structures and then slid into place. During construction short closures are expected for I-80 and Homestead Road.