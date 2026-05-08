Utah officials say state reached peak runoff season months early

The National Weather Service said Utah reached its peak snowpack runoff in April, months earlier than normal.

Runoff season typically begins in late April and lasts through late May or early June. But a record low snowpack and early warm temperatures put the schedule on fast-forward.

Nearly 95% of Utah’s water comes from the snowpack that fills state reservoirs. But, early runoff means most reservoirs are already at peak levels.

The weather service said current reservoir capacities are about normal for this time of year, but are running 14% lower than last year.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has also started to release water from Flaming Gorge Reservoir to try to increase flows into Lake Powell. About 1.5 million acre feet of water that would normally flow to Lake Mead will remain in Lake Powell.

Many cities and counties in Utah have begun drought preparations. Salt Lake has declared a Stage 2 water shortage, while Iron and San Juan counties have declared drought emergencies.

Statewide, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to report water waste and wins in their neighborhoods and towns online.