© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

100 deadliest days on Utah roads begin Memorial Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:07 PM MDT
Traffic is backed up near Daniels Summit in Wasatch County after a fatal crash on Highway 40, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.
UDOT
FILE - Traffic up near Daniels Summit in Wasatch County after a fatal crash on Highway 40, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

The deadliest time on Utah roads is between Memorial Day and Labor Day each year.

Ahead of the holiday, safety officials are reminding drivers, every action has consequences.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety said Memorial Day weekend is one of Utah’s busiest travel days.

UDOT says drivers can expect traffic delays of up to 90 minutes in some areas May 22 and May 25.

During Utah’s 100 deadliest days, DPS is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit, pay attention and always buckle up so everyone can arrive safely at their destinations.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver