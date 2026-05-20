100 deadliest days on Utah roads begin Memorial Day

Ahead of the holiday, safety officials are reminding drivers, every action has consequences.

The Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety said Memorial Day weekend is one of Utah’s busiest travel days.

UDOT says drivers can expect traffic delays of up to 90 minutes in some areas May 22 and May 25.

During Utah’s 100 deadliest days, DPS is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit, pay attention and always buckle up so everyone can arrive safely at their destinations.