Grand County advances proposed Arches shuttle with $500K commitment

The vote does not finalize shuttle operations or select an operator. Supporters said the funding commitment allows Grand County and the National Park Service to continue developing a cooperative agreement and seek federal approvals before any pilot could begin.

The county’s contribution would combine with $1 million approved unanimously May 15 by the Utah Transportation Commission and a proposed $1.5 million contribution from the National Park Service toward a pilot system connecting downtown Moab with destinations inside the park.

Commissioners Trish Hedin, Jacques Hadler and Mary McGann voted against the funding allocation, citing concerns about public process and county finances.

The proposal has advanced rapidly since April, when Grand County commissioners formed a shuttle working group that has since met with National Park Service officials, Moab Mayor Joette Langianese and other state and federal partners.

The renewed shuttle discussions followed the National Park Service’s decision to end timed-entry reservations at Arches for 2026 after four years of seasonal pilot programs. Supporters have framed transportation-based approaches as an alternative to timed-entry reservations.

To read Andrew Christiansen's full report visit moabtimes.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.