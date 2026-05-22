Wasatch County health officials warn of potential high tick season after mild winter

The Wasatch County Health Department expects to see more ticks and tickborne diseases this year after a mild winter. Health officer Jonelle Fitzgerald expects them to emerge earlier as well.

FULL INTERVIEW: Wasatch Health Department health officer Jonelle Fitzgerald Listen • 13:49

“We did have a mild winter where they could have wintered better and easier. We generally see ticks from snow melt, but we know there wasn't much of that,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 22.

Ticks live in areas with tall grass, sagebrush, leaves and wood and are most common in the early summer months before it gets too hot. Fitzgerald said it’s critical to check for ticks after hiking, biking and recreating.

“They like to be in areas that are kind of hidden,” she said. “Bellybutton, the back of your knees, maybe around the waist or under your arms, and in and around the hair and ears.”

To avoid ticks, health officials suggest EPA-approved insect repellent along with closed-toe shoes, tall socks, long sleeves and pants. Bright clothing also makes it easier to spot ticks and quickly remove them.

Fitzgerald said ticks can be removed from the skin with tweezers. Clean the wound with soap and water then watch for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

“It's unlikely, it's rare, but it does happen,” she said. “So, it's just something to be aware of.”

Fitzgerald said to visit a doctor if a rash appears after a tick bite.