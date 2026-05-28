Weber State to sell ’80s-era property to Powder Mountain for $3M

You might say Weber State University is now après-ski.

The Utah university has held property at Powder Mountain Ski Resort since the 1980s. But it is officially selling off its parcels.

Weber State announced the deal Thursday during its monthly board of trustees meeting. Mark Halverson, vice president of administrative services for the Ogden school, said he has helped secure the $3.2 million sale for the university’s two parcels.

“That’s well above market value,” he said.

The university came to own the 3.46 acres, Halverson noted, after a wealthy family donated them. The intention was to turn the land — about 21 miles to the northeast of campus — into a science station or night-sky observatory.

Read the full article by Courtney Tanner at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.