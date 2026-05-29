Utah postal workers push back against attacks on mail-in ballots
The American Postal Workers Union is airing a TV ad in Utah declaring, “America needs vote by mail.”
Utah is one of eight states which allows for universal voting by mail. But, within months of President Donald Trump taking office again, the state’s Republican-led Legislature passed a law to begin moving away from that system.
Now, as many of those lawmakers face reelection, postal workers are launching a campaign to remind Utahns of the value they see in vote-by-mail.
In a TV ad that began airing in Utah on Thursday, a series of Americans who volunteered to be in the commercial — a nurse, a farmer, a firefighter, a young mother, a disabled woman — explain why they need to cast their ballot through the mail.
“With Utah having a rich tradition of vote-by-mail, we couldn’t think of a better place than Utah to run this ad,” Utah Postal Workers Union President Amy Parke said at a Thursday news conference.
Union leaders emphasized that the campaign is nonpartisan, and their union supports any politicians who champion the postal service.
Utah’s by-mail election system is popular. A poll commissioned by the union concluded that 93% of Utahns use the ballots they receive in their mailboxes.
Read the full article by Emily Anderson Stern at sltrib.com.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.