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Fourth of July safety: Utah law enforcement increased patrols on the water

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:41 PM MDT
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officer on a boat
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officer on a boat

The national Operation Dry Water campaign is focused on preventing boating under the influence.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is increasing its on-the-water patrols and enforcement in preparation for Fourth of July.

Utah safety officials say alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities.

Boaters across the state can expect to see increased law enforcement presence, including targeted patrols and sobriety checks in high traffic areas starting July 3.

It is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 % or higher. Operating a vessel while impaired can result in arrest, fines and other legal consequences.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver