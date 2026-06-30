Fourth of July safety: Utah law enforcement increased patrols on the water

The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is increasing its on-the-water patrols and enforcement in preparation for Fourth of July.

Utah safety officials say alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities.

Boaters across the state can expect to see increased law enforcement presence, including targeted patrols and sobriety checks in high traffic areas starting July 3.

It is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 % or higher. Operating a vessel while impaired can result in arrest, fines and other legal consequences.