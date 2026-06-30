Park City organizations encourage locals to go plastic free this July

The Zero Waste Wasatch Back group is encouraging residents to rethink how they use single-use plastics this July.

The Recycle Utah-led group is working to reduce waste and reserve natural resources in homes, neighborhoods, businesses and shared spaces.

As part of its efforts, Recycle Utah has partnered with the eco-store fulFILLed Lifestyle Co. to promote Plastic Free July movement.

Store owner and founder Kim Flores said 190 countries have joined the movement with more than 170 million participants.

“It really is an opportunity for people to rethink what they're using in their life,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 29. “For those of us more sustainably minded, we're in full and zero waste groups, but for others it gives us an opportunity to really think how single use plastic plays a role in their everyday life.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Chelsea Hafer and founder of fulFILLed Kim Flores Listen • 12:51

Flores said the best way to reduce plastic use is to start with an audit. She said some simple switches to everyday items is an easy start.

“Your coffee mug, your water bottle, bringing your own bag to the grocery store,” she said. “Those are low-hanging fruit that I think people can start there.”

Residents who want to participate in Plastic Free July can also pick up a bingo card featuring recyclable items at the Junction Commons store or Recycle Utah’s center.

Recycle Utah and fulFILLed will also host a free screening of “The Plastic Detox” on July 22 at the Jim Santy Auditorium followed by a conversation on how to reduce plastic use.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.