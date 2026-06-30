Provo Planning Commission denies proposed amphitheater at mouth of canyon

The Provo Planning Commission has denied a concept plan approval and zoning amendments for the proposed Vesper Amphitheater Project.

The Daily Herald reports a developer has applied to build a 20,000-seat amphitheater and an adjoining hotel, restaurant and retail on 100 acres at the base of Provo Canyon.

The proposal has received strong pushback from locals, who cite traffic, parking and environmental concerns with the venue next to U.S. 189.

After a five-hour project discussion June 24 that included public comments, the planning commission voted 5-2 against recommending and approving the plans.

The Provo City Council will have the final say at its July 14 meeting.