Utah Gov. Cox orders flags lowered after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death

Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff after the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Associated Press reports Graham died July 11, two days after his 71st birthday.

The South Carolina Republican and former Air Force lawyer suffered a tear in his aorta which health officials say was related to the hardening of his arteries.

Graham was influential in Washington on international affairs and he advised Trump on matters including the Iran war and Russia.

The day before his death, Graham had announced an agreement with the Trump administration to move forward on sanctions against Russia.