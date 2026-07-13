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Utah Gov. Cox orders flags lowered after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s death

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:51 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city. Known as the "Beehive State," Utah's three branches of government meet in this building, designed by Richard K.A. Kletting. Here the American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half mast, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Utah and U.S. flags will be lowered until 6 p.m. July 18.

Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff after the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Associated Press reports Graham died July 11, two days after his 71st birthday.

The South Carolina Republican and former Air Force lawyer suffered a tear in his aorta which health officials say was related to the hardening of his arteries.

Graham was influential in Washington on international affairs and he advised Trump on matters including the Iran war and Russia.

The day before his death, Graham had announced an agreement with the Trump administration to move forward on sanctions against Russia.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver