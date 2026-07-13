Summit County received 3 illegal fireworks reports this Fourth of July

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates said the July 4 holiday “was very successful,” from a law enforcement perspective.

“We had nearly 100% compliance over the Fourth of July weekend,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 13. “We did hear some [fireworks].”

On July 3, 4 and 5, sheriff’s office dispatchers only logged three calls about potential fireworks violations. State court records do not indicate anyone was charged or cited for using fireworks on those days.

The Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts all told KPCW that they did not see any fires started by sparklers, rockets or the like.

Bates believes that county and statewide communications efforts worked.

“We had billboards put out… We put them at all of the locations of people coming in. I think a huge help was our municipalities were on board,” Bates said. “I just want to thank the residents and I want to thank our municipalities for knowing the importance of this, we're in a really bad place with fire danger, and it's not worth it.”

Utah’s default ban on fireworks is back in place in the run-up to Pioneer Day.

Gov. Spencer Cox banned fireworks over the Fourth of July with an emergency executive order. It’s not yet clear if he’ll do the same for July 24, but Bates thinks it’s likely.

Municipal governments were allowed to carve out exceptions to the governor’s order. That’s why the Oakley Rodeo, for example, was still able to shoot off fireworks this year.

More and more cities are turning to drone shows amid worsening drought conditions.

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick said recently he’s been approached by a company that would like to fly drones for the city’s annual fair, Fiesta Days. City staff are assessing what that would cost for next year.

“I'm a fan of fireworks, and I love the tradition of those fireworks, but with development moving in, and with the drier summers, it's becoming more challenging,” McCormick said at a May city council meeting.

Stage 2 fire restrictions, banning most open flames, remain in place for all unincorporated areas of Summit County — except for Forest Service land. City restrictions vary.