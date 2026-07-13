World’s largest fencing tournament to bring Olympians to Utah in 2027

The Summer Nationals will feature competitors ages 7 through 89 from nearly every state.

The 2027 event will also host Olympians and Olympic hopefuls at training camps ahead of the Fencing World Championships in Uzbekistan a few weeks later.

The Utah Sports Commission says the competition will have an estimated $8.4 million economic impact, making it one of the largest sporting events planned in Salt Lake City that year.

The 2027 competition will be free to watch July 2-11 at the Salt Palace Convention Center downtown.