World’s largest fencing tournament to bring Olympians to Utah in 2027
USA Fencing will host its 2027 Summer Nationals in Salt Lake City, bringing more than 6,000 athletes to Utah.
The Summer Nationals will feature competitors ages 7 through 89 from nearly every state.
The 2027 event will also host Olympians and Olympic hopefuls at training camps ahead of the Fencing World Championships in Uzbekistan a few weeks later.
The Utah Sports Commission says the competition will have an estimated $8.4 million economic impact, making it one of the largest sporting events planned in Salt Lake City that year.
The 2027 competition will be free to watch July 2-11 at the Salt Palace Convention Center downtown.