© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World’s largest fencing tournament to bring Olympians to Utah in 2027

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:03 PM MDT
Women’s Epee action at the 2023 USA Fencing National Championships.
Serge Timacheff
/
USA Fencing
Women’s Epee action at the 2023 USA Fencing National Championships.

USA Fencing will host its 2027 Summer Nationals in Salt Lake City, bringing more than 6,000 athletes to Utah.

The Summer Nationals will feature competitors ages 7 through 89 from nearly every state.

The 2027 event will also host Olympians and Olympic hopefuls at training camps ahead of the Fencing World Championships in Uzbekistan a few weeks later.

The Utah Sports Commission says the competition will have an estimated $8.4 million economic impact, making it one of the largest sporting events planned in Salt Lake City that year.

The 2027 competition will be free to watch July 2-11 at the Salt Palace Convention Center downtown.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver