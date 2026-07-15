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Utah receives ‘F’ grade for quality of life in new US rankings

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:25 PM MDT
Smog from an inversion hangs over the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has singled out the greater Salt Lake region as having the nation's worst air for much of January, when an icy fog smothers mountain valleys for days or weeks at a time and traps lung-busting soot. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Smog from an inversion hangs over the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013, in Salt Lake City. A 2026 CNBC list ranked the state as one of the worst to live in, partially due to its poor air quality.

Despite its access to the outdoors, Utah was ranked almost last for lack of primary care providers and for its poor air quality.

Utah has ranked as one of the worst states in a recent CNBC list examining the quality of life across the U.S.

The list graded states based on crime rates, air quality, healthcare access, worker protections and civil rights laws, among other factors.

Despite its natural beauty and access to outdoor recreation, Utah was ranked No. 47 for a lack of primary care providers and was docked points for its poor air quality and high ozone levels.

Coupled with the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which covers about 16% of the cost of living, and only 513 licensed childcare centers, CNBC gave the Beehive State 95 out of 260 points, an F.

While health, childcare, worker protections and air quality were low, the state scored well for low crime rates.

Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana and Texas also received failing grades with Tennessee named as the overall worst place to live in 2026.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver