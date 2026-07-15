Utah receives ‘F’ grade for quality of life in new US rankings

Utah has ranked as one of the worst states in a recent CNBC list examining the quality of life across the U.S.

The list graded states based on crime rates, air quality, healthcare access, worker protections and civil rights laws, among other factors.

Despite its natural beauty and access to outdoor recreation, Utah was ranked No. 47 for a lack of primary care providers and was docked points for its poor air quality and high ozone levels.

Coupled with the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which covers about 16% of the cost of living, and only 513 licensed childcare centers, CNBC gave the Beehive State 95 out of 260 points, an F.

While health, childcare, worker protections and air quality were low, the state scored well for low crime rates.

Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana and Texas also received failing grades with Tennessee named as the overall worst place to live in 2026.